Hyderabad soaked by surprise early morning downpour causing power outages
Hyderabad got a surprise soaking after 1am on Friday, with sudden heavy rain flooding streets and knocking out power in several parts of the city.
Areas like Kukatpally and Safilguda saw over 7cm of rainfall, catching many off guard despite an IMD alert issued just as it began to pour at 1am for light rain and mild thunderstorms.
Bhongir and Alair record heavy rain
It wasn't just Hyderabad: places like Bhongir recorded 12cm of rain by 6am while Alair got 10cm.
The IMD also flagged more districts for similar weather, plus a drop in temperatures over the next few days.
This downpour is a reminder why solid weather monitoring systems and paying attention to alerts really matter when things change fast.