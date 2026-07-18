Hyderabad software engineer Tejaswini found dead after taking temple idol

Authorities are treating the missing idol as key evidence and have launched a search operation using disaster response teams.

While suicide is suspected, investigators are looking at all angles, including Tejaswini's expensive living situation (she allegedly paid around ₹3,500 per day for her flat) and police discovery that the building's top two floors were allegedly being operated like a lodge.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as they try to piece together what really happened.