Hyderabad software engineer Tejaswini found dead after taking temple idol
A software engineer named Tejaswini died after entering a Hyderabad temple without clothes, taking an idol, and jumping into a nearby pond.
Her body was found, but the idol is still missing, leaving both police and the community searching for answers.
Investigators probe death, search for idol
Authorities are treating the missing idol as key evidence and have launched a search operation using disaster response teams.
While suicide is suspected, investigators are looking at all angles, including Tejaswini's expensive living situation (she allegedly paid around ₹3,500 per day for her flat) and police discovery that the building's top two floors were allegedly being operated like a lodge.
Police are also reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as they try to piece together what really happened.