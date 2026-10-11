Hyderabad students and activists protest Jantar Mantar police action

On Sunday (October 11), students and activists gathered at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to protest the recent police action against demonstrators in New Delhi.

Organized by Bhagat Singh Jan Adhikar Yatra (BSJAY) with participation from groups like Disha Students Organisation, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, and Mazdoor Bigul, the rally criticized how authorities handled the Jantar Mantar protests.