Hyderabad students and activists protest Jantar Mantar police action
India
On Sunday (October 11), students and activists gathered at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad to protest the recent police action against demonstrators in New Delhi.
Organized by Bhagat Singh Jan Adhikar Yatra (BSJAY) with participation from groups like Disha Students Organisation, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, and Mazdoor Bigul, the rally criticized how authorities handled the Jantar Mantar protests.
Speakers cite security and internet shutdowns
Speakers voiced concerns about heavy security, transport restrictions, and internet shutdowns, arguing these moves were meant to silence peaceful dissent.
Ibrahim from Disha Students Organisation called out what he saw as efforts to suppress democratic dissent, while Suhas from Naujawan Bharat Sabha raised worries over police violence and voter roll deletions.