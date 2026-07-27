Hyderabad suspect Saif rams car into officers during drug bust
India
A drug bust in Hyderabad took a dangerous turn on Sunday when Saif, a suspected peddler, tried to escape and rammed his car into two police officers in Abids.
The Narcotic Enforcement Wing had acted on a tip about a drug deal and intercepted Saif's vehicle, but he sped off instead of surrendering.
Suspect Saif charged with attempted murder
Constable Mahesh Yadav ended up with a fractured leg, while policeman Vamshi got minor injuries.
Turns out, Saif was also linked to another hit-and-run with police earlier that day in Afzalgunj.
Now, attempted murder charges have been filed against him at both stations.
Police are digging into whether Saif is part of a bigger drug network and are searching for him.
The injured officers are recovering.