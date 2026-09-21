Hyderabad tense after claims non-veg food thrown near Ganesh idol
India
Things got tense in Hyderabad after claims that non-veg food was thrown near a Ganesh idol immersion during an Annadanam event in Madannapet, right in the middle of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
The incident sparked protests from Hindu groups and led to quick police action.
Three detained, DCP Kiran Khare warns
Police have detained three people from a nearby housing complex (Mohammad Imran Qureshi, Arshiya Begum, and Sameena) while they investigate what happened.
DCP Kiran Khare said stringent action will be taken and asked everyone to stay calm and not spread rumors.
Things are back to normal traffic-wise.