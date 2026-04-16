Hyderabad woman faces attempted murder charges for giving nephew acid
India
A disturbing case from Hyderabad: a woman allegedly gave her sister-in-law's four-year-old son acid, pretending it was fruit juice.
This happened on April 9, 2026, and police say jealousy over the boy getting extra attention from grandparents may have been the motive.
The accused now faces attempted murder charges.
Mother says boy lured with chocolate
According to the boy's mother, the woman lured her son with chocolate before giving him the acid.
Investigators found that family favoritism, like the grandfather getting a tattoo of the boy's name, may have fueled resentment.
Thankfully, after being hospitalized, the child has been discharged. Police are still looking into what led to this incident.