Hyderabad's 13cm monsoon downpour halts traffic, alleged Bandlaguda deaths
Hyderabad got its first big monsoon downpour on Tuesday, with up to 13cm of rain flooding streets and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours.
Fallen trees and tangled power cables made things riskier, and a social media post alleged that two young people lost their lives in Bandlaguda due to electricity department negligence, raising tough questions about how ready the city really was.
Drains uncleared, GHMC began June 5
Even though warnings came early, basic preparations like clearing drains wasn't finished in time.
Flooded spots like the VST-Indira Park stretch brought back memories of last year's headaches at Kothaguda-Kondapur flyover.
GHMC only started monsoon work on June 5—not soon enough to prevent chaos.
Garbage clogged drains worsened flooding
Officials pointed out that clogged drains from garbage dumping made flooding even worse; one spot in Virat Nagar had been de-silted just a month ago before getting clogged again.
The city's disaster response team is asking everyone to pitch in and keep drains clean so these problems don't keep coming back every rainy season.