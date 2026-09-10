Hyderabad's Ganesh agamans evolve from quiet tradition to citywide parties
Hyderabad's Ganesh Agamans have gone from quiet tradition to massive citywide parties.
The streets are alive with dhol-tasha beats, bhajan groups, fireworks, and colorful decorations as thousands join in the days leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14.
Nimarjan rules push Agaman online, ₹6,000cr
With restrictions on the use of loud music systems and tighter regulation of processions during Nimarjan day, organizers are shifting focus to pre-festival events.
Creating dedicated Instagram pages and collaborating with influencers to showcase idol-making, preparations, and Agaman, with influencers also traveling to popular pandals to film preparations and processions.
Politicians are jumping in for local visibility ahead of elections.
The festival is also a huge economic boost: over ₹6,000 crore flows through Hyderabad's festivities each year, supporting more than 200,000 families.