Hyderabad's Ganesh agamans evolve from quiet tradition to citywide parties

With restrictions on the use of loud music systems and tighter regulation of processions during Nimarjan day, organizers are shifting focus to pre-festival events.

Creating dedicated Instagram pages and collaborating with influencers to showcase idol-making, preparations, and Agaman, with influencers also traveling to popular pandals to film preparations and processions.

Politicians are jumping in for local visibility ahead of elections.

The festival is also a huge economic boost: over ₹6,000 crore flows through Hyderabad's festivities each year, supporting more than 200,000 families.