Hyderabad's Sankranti kite strings turn deadly for birds and people
This Sankranti, Hyderabad's skies aren't just full of kites—they're also seeing a tragic number of bird deaths from banned Chinese manja.
Over 200 birds have been reported injured in the city this season, and animal groups are scrambling to rescue the injured.
The glass-coated string is not only harming wildlife but continues to be used despite a ban.
Why does this matter?
It's not just a local problem—bird deaths have been reported across India because of these strings.
Some cities have reported spikes in bird deaths during festival periods.
And it's not just animals at risk: people are getting hurt too. There have been serious injuries and even deaths, like Dr. Sameer Hashmi in Uttar Pradesh, plus more than 100 people were treated for facial and neck injuries in Jaipur—including an infant.
Police are cracking down with arrests and big seizures, but the threat keeps coming back every festival season.
What should you take away?
Festivals should be fun for everyone—including animals!
The continued use of Chinese manja shows how tough it can be to enforce bans when traditions run deep.
Maybe next time you're flying a kite, it's worth thinking about what kind of string you're using—and who (or what) could get hurt by it.