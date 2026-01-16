Hyderabad's Sankranti kite strings turn deadly for birds and people

Why does this matter?

It's not just a local problem—bird deaths have been reported across India because of these strings.

Some cities have reported spikes in bird deaths during festival periods.

And it's not just animals at risk: people are getting hurt too. There have been serious injuries and even deaths, like Dr. Sameer Hashmi in Uttar Pradesh, plus more than 100 people were treated for facial and neck injuries in Jaipur—including an infant.

Police are cracking down with arrests and big seizures, but the threat keeps coming back every festival season.