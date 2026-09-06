India's 1st hydrogen train might run at speeds of 110km/h
What's the story
Indian Railways is gearing up to operate the country's first hydrogen-powered train at speeds of up to 110km/h. The development comes after trials were conducted at a speed of 120km/h, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said today. He was speaking to reporters in Indore when he made the announcement, PTI reported.
Operational details
Operational speed kept at 75km/h
Kumar revealed that the hydrogen train's operational speed has been kept at 75km/h so far. However, trials have been completed for a maximum speed of 120km/h. "After that, efforts are now underway to operate it at a maximum speed of 110km/h," he said.
Planning phase
Rail sections for hydrogen train being finalized
Kumar said consultations are underway with all stakeholders to finalize the rail sections where this new hydrogen train could operate.
The technical aspects and arrangements for fuel supply are also being examined as part of these discussions.
This is a crucial step in ensuring that the hydrogen-powered train can be integrated into India's existing railway infrastructure.
Train details
PM Modi flagged off hydrogen train in July
On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train on the 89km-long Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.
Unlike conventional electric trains that draw power from overhead lines, this hydrogen fuel cell trainset generates electricity on board through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.
Its only by-products are water vapor and heat, with no combustion or carbon emissions.