'I'm not Gandhiji...would've killed more': Kerala double-murder convict in court
What's the story
Chenthamara, the convicted murderer in the Pothundi double murder case, has shown no remorse after his conviction. The Palakkad additional sessions court in Kerala found him guilty of killing Sudhakaran and his 75-year-old mother Lakshmi on January 27, 2025. When given a chance to speak on Monday before sentencing, Chenthamara defiantly said, "Hang me if you want. I don't mind. If necessary, I would eliminate more people. I am not Gandhiji."
Past crimes
Chenthamara had previous murder conviction
The prosecution argues that the double murder was the result of a long-held grudge that started in 2019 when Chenthamara hacked his neighbor and Sudhakaran's wife Sajitha to death, accusing her of causing his marriage to fail.
He was sentenced to double life imprisonment. However, he was released on bail in 2022.
The prosecution argued that Chenthamara violated his bail conditions and returned to Pothundi for revenge against Sudhakaran's family.
Arrest details
Chenthamara's hit list included family members
He murdered Sudhakaran outside his house with a billhook and fatally attacked Lakshmi when she came out after hearing her son's cries.
After the double murder, Chenthamara fled into the nearby Mattayi forest but was arrested two days later.
The District Probation Officer told the court that Chenthamara continued to pose a threat to society and could commit more crimes if released.
Trial evidence
Prosecution relied on forensic evidence
Investigators revealed that this double murder was part of a larger plan, with a hit list that included his estranged wife, daughter, police officer son-in-law, brother-in-law, and three other women from the locality.
The prosecution's 480-page chargesheet, backed by forensic and scientific evidence, was key to Chenthamara's conviction.
In court, he justified his actions, telling the court that if the judge had endured what he went through, "you too might have done what I did."