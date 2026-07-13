'I'm not Gandhiji...would've killed more': Kerala double-murder convict in court 

The prosecution argues that the double murder was the result of a long-held grudge that started in 2019 when Chenthamara hacked his neighbor and Sudhakaran's wife Sajitha to death, accusing her of causing his marriage to fail.

He was sentenced to double life imprisonment. However, he was released on bail in 2022.

The prosecution argued that Chenthamara violated his bail conditions and returned to Pothundi for revenge against Sudhakaran's family.