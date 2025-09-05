IAF airlifts 350 Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims stranded in Himachal

Over 350 rain-related deaths in Himachal this season

Himachal has faced over 350 rain-related deaths this season, with widespread road blocks and damages totaling ₹3,787 crore.

More than 1,200 roads are still cut off across key districts like Mandi and Shimla.

The Chief Minister is pushing for quick road repairs, while local authorities are moving families out of risky areas.

With a fresh yellow alert for heavy rain on September 7-8, rescue teams are on high alert as they continue relief efforts.