IAF airlifts 350 Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims stranded in Himachal
The Indian Air Force stepped in to airlift 350 pilgrims who were stranded in Bharmaur, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, after relentless monsoon rains triggered major floods and landslides since June.
The disaster hit during the Manimahesh Yatra, leaving hundreds stranded and at least 17 pilgrims dead since mid-August.
Over 350 rain-related deaths in Himachal this season
Himachal has faced over 350 rain-related deaths this season, with widespread road blocks and damages totaling ₹3,787 crore.
More than 1,200 roads are still cut off across key districts like Mandi and Shimla.
The Chief Minister is pushing for quick road repairs, while local authorities are moving families out of risky areas.
With a fresh yellow alert for heavy rain on September 7-8, rescue teams are on high alert as they continue relief efforts.