IAF chief calls Operation Sindoor strongest since 2008 Mumbai attacks
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit called Operation Sindoor India's "strongest response to terrorism" since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Marking the 18th anniversary of those attacks, he pointed out how India's approach to cross-border terrorism has become more assertive.
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 last year after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and saw India targeting terror sites across the border during a tense three-day conflict.
IAF chief reaffirms anti terror stance
Dixit also paid tribute to both the victims and those who fought during the 26/11 attacks.
Taking over as IAF chief on October 31, he reaffirmed India's tough stance against terrorism.
Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasized that there is no room for nuclear threats or confusing terrorists with their supporters, making it clear that stronger deterrence is now in place to help prevent future attacks.