Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit called Operation Sindoor India's "strongest response to terrorism" since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Marking the 18th anniversary of those attacks, he pointed out how India's approach to cross-border terrorism has become more assertive.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 last year after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and saw India targeting terror sites across the border during a tense three-day conflict.