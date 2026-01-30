IAF covered Delhi's airspace during R-Day celebrations nonstop
During the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) watched over Delhi-NCR's airspace nonstop—covering everything from the big parade at Kartavya Path to the Beating Retreat at Vijay Chowk.
Their goal: make sure all major events stayed secure.
Multiple agencies worked together for smooth operation
This wasn't just an IAF solo mission. The Army, Navy, Delhi Police, Airport Authority, SPG, and NSG all teamed up.
Using advanced tech and careful planning under Western Air Command, they built a tight security net over the city.
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra praises team
On January 30, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra—who leads Western Air Command and has more than 3,000 flying hours—personally honored the air defense team for their dedication.
He called out their "professionalism" in keeping Delhi's skies protected during such a high-profile week.