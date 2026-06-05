For 94th anniversary, IAF plans flypast over Ganga, Kashi Vishwanath 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to hold its Air Force Day flypast over Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, this year. This will be the first time such an aerial display will take place above the Ganga River and the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The event is part of the IAF's 94th anniversary celebrations on October 8. The planned feat comes three weeks after the IAF's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performed an air show and flypast over the Somnath Temple.

Aerial display Two-part celebration Sources told India Today that the celebrations will likely be in a two-part format, like last year. While the ceremonial parade is planned at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, the flypast is expected to be held in Varanasi. If approved, this event would bring some of IAF's most advanced aviation assets to one of India's most important cultural and spiritual centers.

Event details What will the flypast include? The flypast will likely include fighter aircraft, transport planes, and helicopters in different formations. There are also plans for precision parachute jumps by trained paratroopers during the aerial display. Air Force Day is celebrated every year on October 8 to mark the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932. In recent years, IAF has taken these celebrations beyond Delhi NCR with major flypasts held in Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Bhopal and Guwahati.

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