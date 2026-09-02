IAF successfully tests Khagantak-243 homegrown glide bomb for Atmanirbhar Bharat
The Indian Air Force just pulled off a successful test of the Khagantak-243, a homegrown long-range glide bomb.
This marks a big step for India's defense tech, showing off its ability to hit targets precisely from far away.
The achievement fits right into the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India push for more self-reliant military gear.
Khagantak-243 300kg over 140km range
Khagantak-243 weighs about 300kg and can strike targets more than 140km away from high up in the sky.
Its design lets fighter jets attack safely without flying into dangerous zones.
Built through teamwork between Bharat Electronics Limited and JSR Dynamics, the Su-30MKI was identified as the initial platform for flight testing the weapon, with integration with other aircraft also being considered, making it a promising addition to the IAF arsenal.