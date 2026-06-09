NEET-UG papers to be airlifted by IAF amid tight security
What's the story
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will airlift the question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination on June 21. According to The Times of India, which cited Defence Ministry sources, the exam papers will be transported to 18 locations across India under tight security. This is part of an extensive security plan after the May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled over paper leak allegations.
Security measures
IAF to use transport aircraft, helicopters
According to the TOI report, the IAF will use transport aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters for the quick movement of question papers. The papers will be moved from distribution points to exam centers under tight security arrangements. Security agencies, civil authorities, and defense establishments have already been working in tandem for this operation.
Security personnel
Security personnel deployed across country
Nearly five lakh security personnel will be deployed across the country for examination-related duties. Authorities are also using AI-enabled surveillance cameras and social media monitoring to prevent any attempts to compromise the exam process. These measures aim to ensure a leak-proof examination and restore confidence in one of India's largest entrance tests.
Isolation measures
Paper-setting team under surveillance
The paper-setting team, comprising teachers and subject experts, has been put under strict surveillance. They have been kept in complete isolation with no access to mobile phones or the internet. These restrictions will remain in force until the examination is conducted on June 21. The NEET-UG retest will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2:00pm to 5:15pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.