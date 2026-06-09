NEET-UG papers to be airlifted by IAF amid tight security

Isolation measures

Paper-setting team under surveillance

The paper-setting team, comprising teachers and subject experts, has been put under strict surveillance. They have been kept in complete isolation with no access to mobile phones or the internet. These restrictions will remain in force until the examination is conducted on June 21. The NEET-UG retest will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2:00pm to 5:15pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.