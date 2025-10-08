IAF's 93rd anniversary celebrated with parade, air show in Ghaziabad

Event showcased the best of the IAF

Crowd favorites were the indigenous Netra early warning system and Akash missile system—both designed to boost India's air defense.

Modern jets like the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29 wowed with synchronized flypasts, while the C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Hercules flexed their heavy-lifting muscles.

Apache helicopters showed off attack moves, and the vintage HAL HT-2 trainer made an appearance, connecting the IAF's rich history with its future.

A special tribute to Operation Sindoor reminded everyone of the IAF's long-standing commitment to the country.