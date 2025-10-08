IAF's 93rd anniversary celebrated with parade, air show in Ghaziabad
The Indian Air Force celebrated its 93rd anniversary at Hindon Air Force Station.
Chief of Air Staff A.P. Singh led the festivities, which included a parade and an air show packed with some of the IAF's latest defense tech and flying skills.
Event showcased the best of the IAF
Crowd favorites were the indigenous Netra early warning system and Akash missile system—both designed to boost India's air defense.
Modern jets like the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29 wowed with synchronized flypasts, while the C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Hercules flexed their heavy-lifting muscles.
Apache helicopters showed off attack moves, and the vintage HAL HT-2 trainer made an appearance, connecting the IAF's rich history with its future.
A special tribute to Operation Sindoor reminded everyone of the IAF's long-standing commitment to the country.