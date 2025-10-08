Nirmala Sitharaman, Yogi Adityanath unveil renovated Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya
On October 8, 2025, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the newly renovated Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya.
The makeover, wrapped up in just six weeks for ₹4.49 crore, also spruced up the nearby streets.
Revamped Kund now features statues of South Indian saint-musicians
The revamped Kund now features statues of three iconic South Indian saint-musicians—Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi—highlighting a deep cultural link between North and South India.
As one of Ayodhya's 108 sacred ponds, Brihaspati Kund draws pilgrims from across the country, especially from the South.
Event celebrates India's diverse devotional traditions
By honoring South Indian musical heritage in Ayodhya, the event celebrates India's diverse devotional traditions and shows how the city is becoming a more inclusive pilgrimage spot for people nationwide.