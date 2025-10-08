Nirmala Sitharaman, Yogi Adityanath unveil renovated Brihaspati Kund in Ayodhya

Revamped Kund now features statues of South Indian saint-musicians

The revamped Kund now features statues of three iconic South Indian saint-musicians—Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi—highlighting a deep cultural link between North and South India.

As one of Ayodhya's 108 sacred ponds, Brihaspati Kund draws pilgrims from across the country, especially from the South.