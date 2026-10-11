IAF's AP Singh jokes at Tarang Shakti over aircraft access
India
At the big Tarang Shakti 2026 exercise, IAF chief AP Singh lightened the mood by joking that Indian officials "Your people don't even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us."
He clarified it was all in good humor and pointed out that countries naturally protect their military technology.
India weighing Su-57 and AMCA
While India is still considering Russia's Su-57 and working on its own next-generation AMCA jets, it's also considering Russia's Su-57 and working on its own next-generation AMCA jets.
With China expanding its stealth fleet and possibly sending J-35s to Pakistan, India is looking for the right balance between immediate needs and future upgrades.