IAF's 'Operation Sindoor': 5 jets, 1 surveillance aircraft destroyed
The Indian Air Force just pulled off a major move called "Operation Sindoor," destroying five Pakistani fighter jets and a large surveillance aircraft in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
Announced by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the May 7 operation hit nine terror targets in Pakistan, taking out over 100 militants and seriously disrupting their plans.
Operation Sindoor hit JeM's Bahawalpur HQ
One of the key moments was a pinpoint strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's headquarters in Bahawalpur.
Satellite images showed nearby buildings were untouched, highlighting how carefully the mission was planned.
The IAF even used its advanced S-400 air defense system to down the big aircraft—showing just how prepared India is to tackle threats when it counts.