IAS officer Abhishek Prakash charged in solar bribery scam
IAS officer Abhishek Prakash has been implicated in a high-profile bribery case linked to an ₹8,000 crore solar project.
According to investigators, middleman Nikant Jain allegedly asked SAEL Solar's Vishwajeet Dutta for a 5% commission, claiming it was needed to secure project approval from Prakash.
When Dutta refused and filed a police report in January 2025, the project faced challenges.
What else is going on?
The state government's departmental chargesheet also points to earlier allegations against Prakash involving shady land deals during his time as Lucknow's District Magistrate.
The state government served him with a departmental chargesheet around July 2025.
Meanwhile, Jain was arrested after police raids in March 2025, and the ED is still digging into possible money laundering and hidden assets tied to the case.