IAS officer enrolls daughter in Anganwadi, sparks public education debate
Chitrakoot's District Magistrate, Pulkit Garg, has enrolled his three-year-old daughter Siya in a local government Anganwadi playgroup.
He handled the admission himself at the Naya Bazaar center, and soon after, videos of Siya happily learning and playing with other kids started trending online.
Why Garg thinks parents should not hesitate
Garg says government schools have really improved with better facilities now.
"If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate," he shared.
He also pointed out that Anganwadis offer early nutrition, safety, and values—things every parent cares about.
Hopes for a rise in enrollments
People are seeing Garg's move as a big vote of confidence for public education.
Officials hope more families will give government schools a chance after seeing this example—and that it might boost enrollments across the board.