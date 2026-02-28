IAS officer suspended for skipping meeting with minister
Maharashtra's pro-tem Speaker, Dilip Lande, directed the suspension of senior IAS officer M Devendra Singh, which was implemented by the General Administration Department (order issued by Additional Chief Secretary V. Radha), after he skipped an important briefing with Environment Minister Pankaja Munde; one source said the action was approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Singh, who is the Member Secretary of the state's Pollution Control Board, and joint director Satish Padval were both suspended within a day of the incident—seen by leaders as disrespect toward elected officials.
Tension between BJP-led ministry, pollution control board
This quick suspension isn't just about missing a meeting—it highlights political tension between the BJP-led environment ministry and the Pollution Control Board headed by Siddhesh Kadam (Shiv Sena).
The move shows how much pressure government officials face to follow political directions in Maharashtra's coalition setup.
For anyone following state politics or interested in how power dynamics play out behind the scenes, this is one to watch.