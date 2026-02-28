IAS officer suspended for skipping meeting with minister India Feb 28, 2026

Maharashtra's pro-tem Speaker, Dilip Lande, directed the suspension of senior IAS officer M Devendra Singh, which was implemented by the General Administration Department (order issued by Additional Chief Secretary V. Radha), after he skipped an important briefing with Environment Minister Pankaja Munde; one source said the action was approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Singh, who is the Member Secretary of the state's Pollution Control Board, and joint director Satish Padval were both suspended within a day of the incident—seen by leaders as disrespect toward elected officials.