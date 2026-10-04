IC-814 captain Devi Sharan praises Smit Machchhar's courage and calm
India
Captain Devi Sharan, known for leading the IC-814 flight during its hijacking, has publicly praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and steady nerves.
In a heartfelt TOI piece, Sharan highlighted how Machchhar's calm under pressure shows what truly matters in a pilot: more than just flying skills.
Devi Sharan calls Machchhar role model
Sharan called out Machchhar's mental strength and dedication to keeping passengers safe, saying Captain Devi Sharan, "His bravery reflects the highest traditions and values of professional aviation."
He sees Machchhar as a role model for young pilots and shared how proud he is of his commitment and bravery, qualities that have earned respect across the aviation community.