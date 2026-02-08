ICG busts major international oil smuggling racket near Mumbai

Vessels, crews being brought to Mumbai for further questioning

ICG teams kicked off the operation after spotting suspicious activity in India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Digging deeper, they found two more vessels involved in these illegal mid-sea transfers.

After boarding all three ships, officers uncovered fake identities and conducted searches, examined electronic data, verified documents and questioned crew members.

Now, the vessels and their crews are being brought to Mumbai for handover to Customs on Monday, where formal arrests and further grilling will follow.

This bust highlights how seriously the ICG takes protecting India's waters from shady deals.