ICIMOD warns El Nino will upend Hindu Kush Himalayan winter
A powerful El Nino is on track to shake up winter in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, with more rain and deeper snowfall expected.
Experts warn this could mean a higher risk of floods, landslides, and avalanches, especially for Nepal.
The new outlook comes from ICIMOD and other climate researchers.
Wetter winters for Nepal Afghanistan Bangladesh
The report says Nepal, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh might see wetter winters than usual, while some areas could still face dry spells that raise wildfire risks.
More snow is good for rivers but can also cause trouble if it piles up too fast, something Bhutan and neighboring countries need to watch out for.
After last summer's deadly floods in Nepal, experts are urging quick action to get ready for whatever this potentially record-breaking El Nino brings.