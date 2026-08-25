ICMR: H1N1 causes 98% of influenza A cases in India
ICMR just shared that H1N1 is causing almost all (98%) influenza A cases in India right now, while H3N2 is barely showing up.
The good news? According to ICMR chief Dr. Rajiv Bahl, there's "no cause for panic." This seasonal rise happens every year and isn't a public health emergency.
H1N1 pdm09 now seasonal virus
The main strain around is H1N1 pdm09, the same one from the 2009 pandemic, but it's now just a regular seasonal virus.
Most people will only get mild symptoms, but older adults and those with weak immunity should check with their doctor about vaccines and stay cautious.
India has a strong flu-tracking system in place, so things are being closely watched.
If you feel sick or have symptoms (especially if you're high risk), it's best to stay home and take care of yourself.