ICMR: H1N1 causes 98% of influenza A cases in India

The main strain around is H1N1 pdm09, the same one from the 2009 pandemic, but it's now just a regular seasonal virus.

Most people will only get mild symptoms, but older adults and those with weak immunity should check with their doctor about vaccines and stay cautious.

India has a strong flu-tracking system in place, so things are being closely watched.

If you feel sick or have symptoms (especially if you're high risk), it's best to stay home and take care of yourself.