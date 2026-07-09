ICMR study finds India snakebite deaths 0.3 per 100,000
Turns out, snakebite deaths in India aren't as high as earlier reports suggested.
A fresh ICMR-backed study across 11 states found the annual death rate is just 0.3 per 100,000 people, way less than the old estimate of six per 100,000.
That's a big drop and some welcome news.
Kerala 31 snakebite deaths, many prehospital
Kerala saw only 31 snakebite deaths in 2024-25, compared with the previously estimated 2,100.
The study also found that nearly half of these deaths happened before reaching a hospital or during transit, and over half of the victims were living below the poverty line.
Monsoon hits agricultural and unskilled workers
Most snakebites hit during the monsoon season and mainly affect agricultural and unskilled workers, especially men aged 30-39.
Even though India still accounts for nearly half of global snakebite deaths (mostly from four venomous species), this new data suggests things might not be quite as grim as we thought.