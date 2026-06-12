ICMR supported BSL-3 virology lab in Kozhikode to detect Nipah
A high-tech BSL-3 virology lab at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is almost ready to open its doors.
Built with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR, and costing ₹8 crore, this lab will make it much easier and faster for Kerala to spot dangerous viruses like Nipah.
With advanced air-handling systems, the facility is designed for both top-notch testing and research on airborne infections.
Kozhikode lab pending autoclave installation
This project was started after the 2018 Nipah outbreak but faced delays until work picked up again in late 2021.
The new lab will team up with the hospital's current BSL-2 setup and still send final samples to Pune's National Institute of Virology, following ICMR rules.
As of June 12, only a double-door autoclave needs installing, so it will be ready soon to help Kerala stay better prepared for future outbreaks.