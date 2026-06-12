ICMR supported BSL-3 virology lab in Kozhikode to detect Nipah

Kozhikode lab pending autoclave installation

This project was started after the 2018 Nipah outbreak but faced delays until work picked up again in late 2021.

The new lab will team up with the hospital's current BSL-2 setup and still send final samples to Pune's National Institute of Virology, following ICMR rules.

As of June 12, only a double-door autoclave needs installing, so it will be ready soon to help Kerala stay better prepared for future outbreaks.