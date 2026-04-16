ICMR to test multiple obesity interventions across diverse Indian groups India Apr 16, 2026

The Indian Council of Medical Research, or ICMR, is rolling out a new plan to fight India's growing obesity problem, which now affects about one in four adults and is fueling more cases of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Instead of a one-size-fits-all fix, ICMR wants to figure out what actually works by testing different approaches across various groups.