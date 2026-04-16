ICMR to test multiple obesity interventions across diverse Indian groups
The Indian Council of Medical Research, or ICMR, is rolling out a new plan to fight India's growing obesity problem, which now affects about one in four adults and is fueling more cases of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
Instead of a one-size-fits-all fix, ICMR wants to figure out what actually works by testing different approaches across various groups.
ICMR requests diet, exercise, lifestyle results
Researchers are being asked to share their results from diet, exercise, and lifestyle studies so ICMR can see which interventions really help, taking into account things like age, gender, income, and where people live.
By tracking health markers like blood sugar and cholesterol, too, the goal is to build solid evidence for better health policies that actually fit India's needs.