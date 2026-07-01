Idukki reservoir at 23% capacity strains Kerala power supply

Weak rainfall risks Kerala power crisis

Even after a month of monsoon rains, the reservoir barely filled up due to weak rainfall in the catchment area.

Officials warn that if things do not improve soon, Kerala could face a power crisis since Idukki supplies about a quarter of its electricity.

Other big reservoirs are also struggling (storage is just 17% compared to 61% last July) and Mullaperiyar Dam is much lower than its safety limit.