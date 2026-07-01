Idukki reservoir at 23% capacity strains Kerala power supply
India
Idukki, one of Kerala's main hydroelectric power reservoirs, is running seriously low on water, just 23% full as of July 1, way down from 58% last year.
The water level is now 43 feet lower than it was a year ago, putting the state's electricity supply under pressure.
Weak rainfall risks Kerala power crisis
Even after a month of monsoon rains, the reservoir barely filled up due to weak rainfall in the catchment area.
Officials warn that if things do not improve soon, Kerala could face a power crisis since Idukki supplies about a quarter of its electricity.
Other big reservoirs are also struggling (storage is just 17% compared to 61% last July) and Mullaperiyar Dam is much lower than its safety limit.