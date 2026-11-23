IEA: India to surpass 38 GW solar capacity in 2026
India's solar energy scene is heating up, literally.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says we're on track to break our 2025 solar capacity record, with 32 gigawatts installed between January and August 2026, and full-year 2026 deployment expected to surpass 38 gigawatts.
This big jump comes as companies rush to finish projects before new rules kick in for solar cell sourcing.
Auctions drive India toward 350 GW
Massive government auctions and a growing demand for clean energy are fueling this growth.
Since 2010, auctions have awarded around 220 gigawatts of utility-scale renewable capacity, including a record 60 gigawatts allocated in 2024.
By 2030, India could see its total solar capacity soar past 350 gigawatts, with more rooftop and distributed-segment projects popping up alongside giant utility-scale plants.
States like Gujarat and Maharashtra are leading the way, while upgrades like the Green Energy Corridor are making it easier to plug all this new power into the grid.