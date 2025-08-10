If you ask a Pakistani about defeat, he'd say: Army
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi poked fun at Pakistan's claim of victory after recent clashes, joking, "If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he'd say, 'My chief has become a field marshal. We must have won.'"
This was about Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's promotion.
India launched Operation Sindoor after Pahalgam attack
After the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor.
The government gave the military full freedom to strike back.
Indian forces targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Operation Sindoor used precision missiles and artillery on May 7-8, carefully avoiding regular military targets.
When Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks on Indian bases, India's air defense systems intercepted them.
Both General Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh credited the operation's success to strong political backing and letting commanders act without micromanagement.