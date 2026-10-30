IGI customs bust Bangkok arrivals with over 9.6kg suspected ganja
India
Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport recently busted two passengers arriving from Bangkok with over 9.6kg of suspected ganja in their bags.
The catches happened on October 24 and 26, following passenger profiling and X-ray screening and a detailed search of their baggage by the team.
Customs seize 15 pouches worth 3.37cr
Officials uncovered a total of 15 pouches stuffed with ganja, worth about ₹3.37 crore, hidden in trolley bags on both days.
Both passengers were arrested, and legal action is underway under India's anti-drug laws.