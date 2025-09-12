IIM Ahmedabad opens 1st international campus in Dubai
IIM Ahmedabad just made history by launching its very first international campus in Dubai recently.
The grand opening was attended by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan and India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
With this move, IIMA becomes the first Indian management institute to set up shop abroad—a big milestone for India's global education game.
The Dubai campus will offer a full-time 1-year MBA program
The Dubai campus is all about connecting with students and working professionals from around the world.
It's rolling out a full-time one-year MBA for working professionals and entrepreneurs.
India-UAE relations
This isn't just about classes—it's a boost for India-UAE ties too.
Leaders from both countries are teaming up on research, innovation, and cultural exchange.
Plus, there are fresh plans for STEM labs in local schools and more support for Indian students across the Gulf region.