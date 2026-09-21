IIT Bombay to hold special meeting amid student protests
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has called a special meeting of its Board of Governors on Monday. The meeting will address student protests and demands after a second-year BTech student's suicide on Friday. The student was allegedly caught cheating during an exam. Parents have accused former dean of student affairs and professor Suryanarayan Doolla of abetting the suicide due to caste discrimination.
Protest escalation
Demands presented in charter of over 18 points
The IIT-B campus has been abuzz with protests for three days now, with students demanding the resignation of institute director Shireesh Kedare.
They also demanded an independent probe into four student deaths during his tenure.
The demands were presented in a charter of over 18 points to Kedare on Sunday.
He assured students that the institute would look into their concerns and promised a town hall meeting after Monday's board meeting.
Safety measures
IIT-B to replace ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans
In light of the recent suicides, IIT-B is contemplating replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans in hostels.
Sources said some replacements are already underway "as part of ongoing repair work."
However, officials clarified that this decision had been taken earlier and isn't directly related to the recent suicides on campus.
Investigation underway
No disciplinary action against student
IIT-B has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Sahil Wakode, the student who died by suicide. The institute is extending support to those affected and investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
IIT Bombay clarified that no disciplinary action was taken against Wakode after he was caught using AI during an exam. Instead, he was counseled by his instructor and the Head of Department.
FIR
FIR filed against professor
Meanwhile, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been named in an FIR registered by Mumbai Police on the basis of a complaint from Wakode's parents. They alleged caste-based harassment, prompting a police investigation.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now probing the case.
IIT Bombay has denied caste-discrimination allegations and said no complaints were made to their SC/ST cell or administration.