IIT Bombay director signs 18-point charter after 3-day student protest
What's the story
IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare has signed an 18-point charter of demands after three days of student protests. The protests were sparked by the suicide of 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode on September 18. The charter acknowledges students' demands, including the resignation of the director, but action against the invigilating professor is subject to due process.
Investigation and reforms
Probe into student's death, mental health sensitization
The charter demands an independent probe into Wakode's death, with interim and final reports due by September 30 and October 15 respectively.
It also calls for systemic changes, including a code of conduct for professors and mental health sensitization.
A task force comprising students, faculty, mental health professionals, and external experts is proposed to examine student distress and recommend preventive measures.
Resignation and transparency
Students want director's resignation timeline set
The charter also demands an open house with senior officials and an apology over what they described as the public "defamation" of Wakode.
Students have demanded the director's resignation if reforms aren't implemented within a month.
They want a written implementation plan by September 26 and assurance that peaceful protesters won't face action.
Legal proceedings
Professor named in FIR, investigation underway
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been named in an FIR registered by Mumbai Police on the basis of a complaint from Wakode's parents. They alleged caste-based harassment, prompting a police investigation.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now probing the case.
IIT Bombay has denied caste-discrimination allegations and said no complaints were made to their SC/ST cell or administration.
Support and presentation
Faculty forum backs Doolla, says he followed academic procedures
IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum has supported Doolla, saying he followed approved academic procedures during invigilation.
The forum is concerned about the "tarnishing" of his reputation.
The administration will present details of the signed charter at an open house on Monday. After this, protesting students will decide whether to continue their agitation, The Indian Express reported.