IIT Bombay equips campus stray dogs with QR code belts
IIT Bombay has started using QR code belts for stray dogs on campus, making it easy to check each dog's digital profile with a quick scan.
These profiles show details like the dog's Aadhaar ID, vaccination status, roaming history, and even where they are right now.
A viral video demoed how the system works in real time, helping staff keep an eye on both health and movement.
Online responses urge nationwide rollout
The project quickly grabbed attention online. Many people asked if they could get these tags for street dogs in their own neighborhoods, while others suggested rolling it out across India.
There were lighthearted comments too: one user dubbed a tagged pup "Dogesh Bhai," and another joked about its Aadhaar picture.
Some even recommended bringing this tech to busy spots like railway stations and airports for better stray dog care everywhere.