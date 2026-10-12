IIT Bombay hires 30 temporary counselors for SWC after protests

Applications are open through October 17, with interviews happening October 12 through 18, and selected candidates expected to join between October 15 and November 17, 2026.

Senior counselor roles need at least 10 years of relevant work experience after obtaining the required degree; student counselors need at least two years of relevant experience.

All candidates must have an MA or MSc in Psychology, with at least 55% marks, and specialization in Clinical Psychology, Counselling Psychology or Social Psychology.

Salaries range from ₹70,000 to 1 lakh per month for full-time student counselors, ₹35,000 to 50,000 per month for part-time student counselors, ₹1.40 lakh to 1.60 lakh per month for full-time senior counselors, and ₹70,000 to 80,000 per month for part-time senior counselors, and contracts start at 89 days but can be extended based on performance.