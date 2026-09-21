IIT Bombay issues apology over student suicide statement
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued an apology for its earlier statement regarding the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode. The institute admitted that details and circumstances leading up to Wakode's death are still under investigation by authorities. "We apologize for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil Wakode," said IIT Bombay in a recent notice.
Twitter Post
IIT Bombay's apology
We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil.— IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) September 21, 2026
The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of…
Incident details
Earlier statement on Wakode's death
The institute had earlier stated that Wakode, a second-year student of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on September 19.
The notice had also mentioned an incident during an examination where he was found using a mobile phone to upload the question paper on ChatGPT for answers.
However, the institute stated that no disciplinary action was taken against him after the incident.
Campus unrest
Over 400 students have protested against the administration
The incident has sparked protests at IIT Bombay, with over 400 students demanding accountability from the administration.
They alleged that Wakode was threatened with a one-year suspension, which could have delayed his graduation.
The institute has assured support to those affected by this tragic incident and is looking into the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death.
Campus tragedies
Third suicide on campus in 7 months
This is the third suicide on the IIT Bombay campus in seven months, following two other student deaths in February and July.
The administration has promised to extend support to Wakode's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others impacted by this incident.
Meanwhile, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been named in an FIR registered by Mumbai Police based on a complaint from Wakode's parents who alleged caste-based harassment.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now probing the case.