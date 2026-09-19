IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after ChatGPT exam attempt

A second-year IIT Bombay student died by suicide on Friday evening, marking the third such tragedy at the institute in six months.

The incident followed an alleged attempt to use ChatGPT during an exam.

Even though the examination instructor and the Head of the Department counseled him and assured him that the incident would not have an adverse impact on his academic career, and no disciplinary proceedings had been initiated, he was later found dead in his hostel room.

The news led students to protest late into the night on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai.