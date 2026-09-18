IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after ChatGPT exam use
India
A second-year IIT Bombay student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering died by suicide on Friday, just hours after he was found using ChatGPT to answer an exam.
Instead of punishment, the student received counseling from his instructor and head of the department, who assured him this wouldn't adversely affect his academic career.
IIT Bombay offers support, authorities probe
IIT Bombay expressed deep sadness over the loss, and the circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities.
The institute is offering support to classmates, friends, and faculty affected by the tragedy.