IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, leaves note saying 'depression' India Feb 06, 2026

A 21-year-old civil engineering student at IIT Bombay died by suicide on February 4, 2026.

Although he had visited the campus wellness center several times, his family didn't know he was struggling.

CCTV caught him on the hostel terrace before his fall at 1:17am.

He left a note saying, "The world is not for me and I am under depression."

His family ruled out foul play and took him to Rajasthan for last rites.