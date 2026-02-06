IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, leaves note saying 'depression'
A 21-year-old civil engineering student at IIT Bombay died by suicide on February 4, 2026.
Although he had visited the campus wellness center several times, his family didn't know he was struggling.
CCTV caught him on the hostel terrace before his fall at 1:17am.
He left a note saying, "The world is not for me and I am under depression."
His family ruled out foul play and took him to Rajasthan for last rites.
Classmates describe him as smart and active
Classmates described him as smart and active in both academics and extracurriculars, with solid semester scores of 6.7 and 7 out of 10.
None realized he was having a tough time mentally, even though he'd been seeking help for days.
The tragedy is a reminder that mental health issues can be hard to spot—and why it's so important to check in on each other.