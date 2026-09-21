IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode dies by suicide, FIR lodged
Sahil Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide after being caught with a smartphone during an exam.
His father filed a complaint, and police registered an FIR naming Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, alleging abetment of suicide and caste-based harassment.
The police are now investigating, and the incident has led to tough questions about how students are treated on campus.
IIT Bombay denies disciplinary action
While some students say Sahil was threatened with suspension, the institute insists no disciplinary action was taken.
The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has backed Professor Doolla, and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare has denied caste discrimination at the institute.
The tragedy has sparked wider conversations at IIT Bombay about student welfare and the balance of power between faculty and students.