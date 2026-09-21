IIT Bombay student's parents demand CCTV, reject cheating claims
India
After a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student was found dead on Friday evening, his parents are pushing back against accusations that he cheated during a midsemester exam.
They have asked to see CCTV footage to check claims he used a phone and ChatGPT, with his father saying they will not accept any allegations without real proof.
FIR accuses Doolla of suicide abetment
Based on a complaint filed by his parents, the Powai police registered an FIR against IIT Bombay professor and examination invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla for abetment of suicide, questioning the institute's role in their son's death.
They point out this is not the first suicide at IIT Bombay.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating.