IIT Bombay students protest after student suicide, demand resignations

More than 100 students gathered to ask for a bigger say in academic decisions, a less stressful exam schedule, and mental health workshops for teachers.

They also want upgrades to the Student Wellness Centre and an anonymous feedback portal.

The late student's parents joined, saying caste discrimination and pressure could have contributed to their son's death.

In response, IIT Bombay said eight psychologists are working as consultants on campus and that it would increase its focus on student mental health, while police agreed to the parents' demand for a crime branch investigation into their son's death.