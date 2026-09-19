IIT Bombay's Suryanarayan Dulla charged with abetment and casteist remarks
An IIT Bombay faculty member, Suryanarayan Dulla, has been charged with abetment to suicide and making casteist remarks after 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, 2026.
Sahil had reportedly been caught using his phone during an exam and was allegedly threatened with debarment and subjected to caste-based slurs by Dulla.
IIT Bombay students protest, police investigate
Sahil's father says Sahil had been abused using caste terms for the last three months and his father gave him mental support.
After Sahil's death, students at IIT Bombay began protesting, demanding accountability from the administration and raising concerns about pressure on campus.
This is the second suicide in that hostel recently.
Mumbai Police are investigating, while IIT Bombay has expressed condolences.