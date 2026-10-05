IIT Delhi PhD scholar dies after Munirka village suicide attempt
India
An IIT Delhi Ph.D. scholar has died after 46 days of treatment, following a suicide attempt at his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Munirka Village back in August.
This is the third student suicide at the institute this year, putting a spotlight on mental health and campus life pressures.
IIT Delhi abetment case, committee reviewing
Police have filed an abetment-to-suicide case, though no suspects have been named yet.
With nine student suicides in just 30 months, students are calling for urgent changes.
A five-member committee is now reviewing issues like academic stress and support systems. Its findings are expected by October 10.