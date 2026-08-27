IIT-Delhi reconstitutes committee probing alleged student suicide, Mukta Gupta leads
India
IIT-Delhi has set up a new committee to look into the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old M.Sc. physics student on August 22.
The earlier panel was reconstituted after its chair stepped down for "personal reasons."
Now, retired Delhi High Court Justice Mukta Gupta is leading the investigation, joined by AIIMS psychiatry head Pratap Sharan.
Police probe abetment, IIT-Delhi increases support
The committee also includes IIT-Delhi's registrar and two student representatives.
Meanwhile, police are investigating possible abetment to suicide and are examining evidence such as the student's mobile phone.
IIT-Delhi says it is stepping up mental health support with lighter workloads and better help systems for students.